WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - State police looked into a bomb threat at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.
However, troopers reported around 9:40 a.m. that the situation was resolved.
"Shortly before 7 a.m., state police dispatchers received a 911 call regarding a possible bomb threat," said Trooper Josue Dorelus, Connecticut State Police.
The incident involved an American Airlines flight, Bradley officials confirmed.
"According to the information obtained by dispatchers, it was learned that a possible explosive may have been contained on one of their aircrafts," Dorelus said.
State police said a decision was made to evacuate the aircraft.
“We can confirm that the Connecticut State Police is investigating a suspicious incident involving an American Airlines flight at Bradley International Airport," airport officials said in a statement.
Once the aircraft was evacuated, state police said the passengers and luggage were screened for a second time.
"It was learned after the thorough screening by state police, TSA and explosive detection K9s that there was no credible threat," Dorelus said.
The aircraft was eventually reboarded and departed.
"There was no major impact on operations," Dorelus said.
State police said they and the FBI are looking into who placed the 911 call and from where the threat came.
Though Bradley remained open during the investigation, travelers were still urged to check with their airlines for any potential delays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.