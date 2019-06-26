WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) - A suspicious incident involving a 2-year-old is under an investigation at an apartment complex in Windham.
State police initially said the child had died, but issued a correction a short time later.
They said they are investigating it as suspicious, but it could change.
The incident was reported on Scott Road on Wednesday morning.
No other details were released.
Channel 3 has a crew on the scene.
Refresh this page and watch Channel 3 for updates.
