NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Police blocked off several streets in New Britain on Friday morning, for what they called a "suspicious incident."
They said the incident happened in the Putnam and Oak streets area.
Those streets were shut down, along with Willow Street, West Street and Talcott.
There were evacuations in the area, but that has since been lifted.
