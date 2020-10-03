HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Hikers were forced from their weekend hike at Sleeping Giant State Park after a suspicious item was found Saturday afternoon.
Hamden Police said the item, which resembled a pipe bomb, was reportedly found on a ledge somewhere in the area away from the hiking trails.
Officials closed down the park as part of their investigation.
Around 9 p.m., DEEP confirmed that the suspicious item was found to be a geocache.
CT State Police also responded to the scene to assist.
