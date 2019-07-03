WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – Police in Windsor Locks are asking residents to be on the lookout for a suspicious man.
There have been reports of a man showing up at houses stating he is with the Child Safety Program.
The man knows personal information about them and all of them are females with young children.
Police said these females have never contacted him, but he just shows up at their houses.
According to police, the man is very persistent when the females tell them they are not interested.
The man has gone onto a back porch and looked through the windows at home house and gone into the backyard of another house while people were in their pool.
The man is described as a white male in his 30s, has a receding hairline, glasses, a beard and mustache. He was driving a silver/gray Fiat with an unknown license plate.
These incidents happened twice on West Street, once on Elm Street and once on Marshall Street.
He has stated he is working with and for the Windsor Locks Police Department, but the department says he is not connected to them.
The police department is looking for people to contact them if the man has been to their home or if he shows up in the future.
