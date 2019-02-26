TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- The Social Security Administration offices in Torrington were evacuated on Tuesday morning for a suspicious package.
Torrington police and fire crews responded to the building on Litchfield Street just before 8 a.m.
Workers said a letter was found in the building that was suspected of potentially having white powder on it.
The package was collected to be tested, but officials said initial meter readings did not indicate any hazardous materials to be found.
The building will be closed for the remainder of the day.
In addition to the FBI and the Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, Torrington Area Health Department, United States Postal Inspection Service, Social Security Administration’s Office of the Inspector General, DHS Federal Protective Services responded to the scene.
