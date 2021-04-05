ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- Rocky Hill police said a package that was considered 'suspicious' after it arrived at a local elementary school on Monday is no longer a threat.
The package arrived at Myrtle Stevens Elementary School just after 3 p.m. on Monday.
The school is located on Orchard Street.
According to police, the package was immediately considered to be suspicious.
As a precaution, the school was evacuated.
Fire officials, CT State Police, and the Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection also responded to the scene.
Police said no students came into contact with the package.
It is unclear what was inside the package, but police said Monday evening that it was deemed safe.
