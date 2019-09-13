BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) -- Police are investigating after a suspicious package was reported at the federal courthouse in Bridgeport on Friday morning.
The package was found around 11 a.m., police said.
It has since been removed from the area.
Police said there is no threat at this time.
No further information was released.
