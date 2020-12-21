BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) - A suspicious package investigation is impacting traffic near a plaza in Branford.
According to police, officers and firefighters responded to the area of Branhaven Plaza late Monday morning.
No other details were released.
"We will provide updates as additional information becomes available," the police department posted to social media.
