A suspicious package prompted an investigation at Yale New Haven Hospital on Monday.

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A hazmat team responded to Yale New Haven Hospital on Monday after a suspicious package was found.

The New Haven Fire Department said hazmat and rescue teams responded to York Street on Monday afternoon.

The hospital said an unattended package was found at 20 York St.

Out of an abundance of caution, local officials were notified.

The package was later determined to not be a threat, officials said.

Patient care was not impacted.

