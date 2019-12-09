NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A hazmat team responded to Yale New Haven Hospital on Monday after a suspicious package was found.
The New Haven Fire Department said hazmat and rescue teams responded to York Street on Monday afternoon.
Hazmat Location 20 York St. Yale New Haven Hospital. Companies Responding En 11 Eu 2 Rescue 1 Hazmat 1 SOC 1 Car 32, 34, 39.— New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) December 9, 2019
The hospital said an unattended package was found at 20 York St.
Out of an abundance of caution, local officials were notified.
The package was later determined to not be a threat, officials said.
Patient care was not impacted.
