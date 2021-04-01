HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford police said a report of a suspicious package Thursday morning turned out to be a medical kit.
The package was found at 200 Retreat Ave. on Thursday morning.
A bomb squad also responded to the scene.
The address links back to the Institute of Living.
Following an investigation, police said the package turned out to be a medical kit that was left in a bathroom.
The scene has since cleared.
