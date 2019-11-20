MONROE, CT (WFSB) - Some security measures were taken at a school in Monroe following a report of a suspicious person.
According to the Monroe Police Department, the individual was spotted near Masuk High School on Wednesday morning.
"The police intervened and the person fled," the department posted to Facebook. "We are searching for this person in the area outside of Masuk."
The students are said to be safe and the school is in a "controlled movement" mode, which means all exterior doors are locked.
The school was initially put into lockdown, police said.
"We are in close communication with the school and will provide more more information as it becomes available," police wrote. "Again, all students are safe."
No other details about the person were released.
