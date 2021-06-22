NEW HAVEN (WFSB) - Police arrested a man after officers were called to investigate the report of a suspicious vehicle on Sherman Ave.
According to police, officers were sent to the area between Elm and maple Street and immediately identified the vehicle from a previous incident as well as its operator as 30-year-old, New Haven resident, Richard Smith.
Smith had an active arrest warrant and was accompanied by a passenger identified as, 30-year-old, Joavonna Austin.
Officers continued their investigation and conducted a search of the vehicle which revealed a semi-automatic handgun as well as a variety of controlled substances.
Smith was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell, carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a pistol and weapons in a motor vehicle.
Auston was placed under arrest for active warrants in both Waterbury and Wallingford, CT.
Smith was held on $300,000 bond and was transported to an arraignment hearing in Superior Court.
