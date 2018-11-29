TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Torrington emergency crews responded to the playground at Forbes School on Thursday after a suspicious white powder was found.
In addition to police and fire crews, the Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection responded and tested the substance.
It was later identified as baking soda, according to police.
Students and staff were safe at all times, and precautionary measures were taken.
Police said there was minimal disruption to the school day.
The school is located on Migeon Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.