GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -- An SUV and a Glastonbury police cruiser were involved in a crash Friday afternoon.
The crash happened on Hebron Avenue near the Route 2 off-ramp.
Police said the officer was responding to a medical emergency when the SUV collided with his cruiser.
The officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
