ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) - A distracted driving crash involving a school bus in Ansonia left a driver with serious injuries.
It happened in the North Main Street area of Underhill Road around 8:20 a.m.
The area was closed on Friday morning, according to police.
An officer on the scene told Channel 3 that a driver in a 2002 Chevy Blazer SUV was driving down the road and cross the yellow line. The SUV struck the bus in a head-on collision.
The driver of the SUV, an unidentified 60-year-old man, was transported to a Bridgeport area hospital for serious injuries. His condition is unknown.
He admitted to police that he had been distracted by his cell phone.
The officer said there were 10 middle school students on the bus. They ranged in age from 10 to 14 years old. Their parents came to pick them up.
The only reported injury among them was a minor scratch.
New Haven Public Schools confirmed that the bus was headed to the Betsy Ross Arts Magnet School.
