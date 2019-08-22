Car Hits House in Hamden
Hamden Fire Department

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Emergency crews responded to an SUV hitting a house in Hamden.

The crash was reported on Westminster Street for the report of a vehicle hitting a house.

The driver of the car received only minor injuries.

The Hamden Building Inspector is responding to the scene to determine if the house is habitable.

