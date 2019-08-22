HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Emergency crews responded to an SUV hitting a house in Hamden.
The crash was reported on Westminster Street for the report of a vehicle hitting a house.
The driver of the car received only minor injuries.
The Hamden Building Inspector is responding to the scene to determine if the house is habitable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.