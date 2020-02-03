TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) -- A head-on crash on I-84 Westbound caused heavy delays for several hours Monday evening.
Officials said the crash between a tractor trailer and an SUV happened in the area of exit 68, a little before 4 p.m.
Tolland Fire Department said the SUV came off a car carrier and struck the tractor-trailer.
According to the Tolland Alert Twitter page, 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled on the ground. The Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection was also notified.
No injuries were reported in the crash.
As of 7:30 p.m. traffic in the area of exit 68 was still backed up as crews were working to clear the highway.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
