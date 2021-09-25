NORWICH, CT. (WFSB) - Around 1:30 a.m., on Sept. 25, the East Great Plains Fire Department was dispatched to a home that had an SUV hit the second floor.
When the Fire Department arrived, they found a person inside the SUV. A powerline was resting on top of the car.
Mutual aid was called in from the Norwich Fire Department and Emergency Management.
The patient was removed and transported to the hospital.
The accident remains under investigation.
