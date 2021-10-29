HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - On Oct. 28, around 10:30 p.m., Hamden Police Officers responded to Shelton Avenue near Morse Street after receiving multiple 911 calls of shots fired.
After investigating, police found a SUV was struck by gunfire while travelling on Morse Street.
There was a couple and their 2 year-old child inside the SUV.
No one was injured.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Donald Remillard of the Hamden Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 203-230-4052.
