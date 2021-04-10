EASTON, CT (WFSB) -- An investigation is ongoing after Swastikas were found drawn on pavement behind an Easton school earlier this week.
Police said the Swastikas, drawn in chalk, were found on Thursday, behind Samuel Staples Elementary School on Morehouse Road.
The school resource officer and staff members conducted an investigation.
On Friday, the responsible individual was identified, and a ‘Hate and Bias’ form was completed and filed with the state by Easton police.
School and district leaders are continuing the investigation.
In a statement, Easton police said “It is important that everyone understands that this symbol is a despicable reminder of hate, bias and has no place in our community, which prides itself on being a welcoming, inclusive, and kind community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.