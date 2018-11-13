WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) -- Swastikas and hateful language are being found inside a local high school.
Students at Amity Regional High School in Woodbridge said it has been going on for some time.
On Monday night, many told the Board of Education that they don’t feel safe in their own school.
One by one, Amity Regional High School students stepped forward and shared stories inside a packed board of education meeting room.
In addition to swastikas, students told the board they hear hateful language targeted towards them simply because of their faith.
A few parents said they’re houses were vandalized as well, with police looking into it.
As the board listened, Amity’s superintendent said the first issue is to admit that there is a problem and work with the entire community to address it.
“Sometimes it’s truly a lack of understanding, ignorance that students just aren’t understanding why this is painful, hurtful and they thought they were making a joke and it really wasn’t funny. And other times there are students who understand exactly what they’re saying and trying to be harmful and hurtful,” said Michelle Pincince, the education director with the Connecticut Regional Office of the Anti-Defamation League.
She says her colleagues were at Amity on Tuesday meeting with administrators and students.
After what happened in Pittsburgh, the Jewish community feels sacred, adding they’re helping with programs that promote dialogue and empathy, she said.
“The Anti-Defamation League has been around for more than 100 years now, working to stop the defamation of the Jewish people and secure justice and fair treatment for all, and we’re still trying to work ourselves out of a job. Someday, hopefully organizations like ours won’t be needed, but I don’t see that anytime soon,” Pincince said.
The administration at the high school will continue to meet with students throughout the week, along with reaching out to local faith leaders and working with the ADL to create an action plan that’s part of the curriculum.
Amity is reminding its students that they can always use the anonymous speak up line by texting or leaving a message about any type of issue within the school community.
