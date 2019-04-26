ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A large police presence has been reported in Enfield Friday afternoon.
The police presence was reported on Route 5 near Colony Road.
The SWAT Team was outside a local gun shop.
According to police, they were doing a well-being check at "A Call to Arms" gun shop on Route 5.
Enfield Public Schools said due to the partial road closure of Route 5, the district warned some student may be delayed in getting home.
Route 5 has reopened to traffic as of 4 p.m.
Police said updates will be provided, but there is no threat to the public.
Stay tuned to Ch. 3 for more on this story.
