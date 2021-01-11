NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A prank call launched a multi-agency police response at a home in Newington on Sunday.
A family on Church Street became the target of swatting, according to police.
Police describe swatting as being when someone intentionally lures law enforcement to a location and makes them think there’s an emergency.
In Connecticut, it's a felony.
Newington mayor Beth DelBuono said she’s relieved no one got hurt, but she wants whoever is responsible to be quickly caught.
"I know there was an immediate panic," DelBuono told Channel 3.
Flashing police lights and police officers armed with rifles walked the street.
They were sights the Newington neighborhood wasn't used to.
Eyewitness News confirmed that Hartford Police first got a "shots fired" call Sunday afternoon.
It was transferred to Newington Police, who then triggered mutual aid.
When DelBuono found out it was all a hoax, concern turned into frustration.
"Just quite frankly disgust that someone would choose to do that," she said.
DelBuono said besides every available Newington police officer, three other police departments responded, as well as state police, which took them away from other calls.
"That puts different neighborhoods in different areas of the state at, you know, an increased risk for not having enough police presence there, because they're responding to our call," DelBuono said.
Police said they found out relatively quickly that the call wasn’t true.
DelBuono said she's relieved no one was hurt, but worried about the impact on the targeted family.
"I'm just so sorry this family had to live through this incident, because I can't imagine having the police force show up on your doorstep in a panic and thinking something really awful was happening in your home, and you have no idea what's happening," she said.
DelBuono had a message for whoever made the call.
"Please think about it, because you really put a lot of people at risk with your actions," she said.
Under state law, aside from potential prison time and fines, whoever is charged in the crime could also have to pay all the emergency response costs.
Newington police have not said if they have any suspects.
