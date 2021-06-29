WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Days after the Wallingford Animal Shelter failed a state inspection for lack of air conditioning, community donors came to the rescue.
The community is still urging the town to find a more permanent solution, but some took matters into their own hands to cool the pets down.
"You wouldn’t want to be in an office right now without any air conditioning, let alone, be in a cage that’s a couple of feet by a couple of feet," said volunteer Kathy Radziunas.
Friday, those were the reported conditions the dogs and cats at the Wallingford Animal Shelter faced.
According to a state inspection, the air conditioning unit inside this office was being repaired.
Eyewitness News obtained a copy of the failed Department of Agriculture inspection.
Channel 3 learned that state law requires "areas where dogs are housed to be kept at temperatures between 55 and 90 degrees.”
On Friday, when the inspection was done, the shelter did meet those requirements. However, the heatwave kicked off two days later and according to the report, the animals were on the verge of needing to find alternate kenneling arrangements.
Residents said they grew concerned by day three of the heatwave.
"Wallingford has been a great town to live in so I think that everyone steps up when they need to," said Kimberly Sirch.
There are now two air conditioning units in the shelter.
Police Channel 3 spoke with confirmed one was donated by a resident, the other by the town.
They also said the temperature inside on Tuesday was an acceptable 86 degrees.
"It’s encouraging to know that the public outcry was heeded," Radziunas said.
The outcry over the conditions triggered a surge in donations. Food and other supplies are stocked at the front of the office. Eyewitness News met one family who decided to adopt.
"We wanted to do something for the dogs and stuff, so we thought that would be a nice way to do it. We just lost our dog last week that we also adopted from here so we thought this would be a good way to give back," Sirch said.
The two air conditioning units are just a temporary solution. According to officials, the decision to install a bigger AC system will be up to the next animal control officer.
One has been selected, according to officials, but the town is just waiting on paperwork to go through.
