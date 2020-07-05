PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) - A swimmer that went missing Sunday evening at Lake Winfield has died, officials said.
Crews responded to the lake around 6 p.m. for the report of a missing swimmer.
The victim was located and removed from the water minutes after arriving on scene, fire officials said.
Terryville Fire, Plymouth Ambulance, and Plymouth Police responded.
Plymouth Police are investigating the incident.
