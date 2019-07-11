FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A swimmer was pulled from the water in Fairfield Thursday evening.
Emergency crews responded to a swimmer in distress in the South Benson and Ash Creek Area just after 6 p.m.
Marine units quickly deployed into the water to begin searching for the missing swimmer.
Units were able to find the victim underwater and were successfully able to remove the victim.
Crews performed live-saving measures on the male victim and he was brought to a local hospital.
The name and age of the victim are unknown at this time.
Fairfield and Bridgeport police departments are continuing to investigate this incident.
