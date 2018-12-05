MONROE, CT (WFSB) - A man faces a voyeurism charge for a situation that involved a woman, maple syrup, blueberry jelly and pornography.
According to police, 52-year-old landscaper Robert Somley and an unidentified female coworker were working at a home in Monroe.
Police said it was not a customer's home.
The two loaded wood onto a trailer when Somley told the woman that he needed a break.
A short time later, police said the woman caught Somley in the home naked and watching pornography on a laptop.
Somley allegedly told his coworker that he needed to "relieve himself."
The woman returned to work, police said. However, she later decided to take a break herself.
She went back inside and found Somley again. This time, police said she found him pouring maple syrup on his naked body.
Police said the woman admitted to being "turned on" and wanted to join him.
At that point, police said the two added blueberry jelly to their foreplay.
Police said Somley recorded videos of the entire encounter.
The woman found out about the recordings and demanded that Somley delete them.
Police said he refused. That's when the woman turned to them.
A search warrant was issued, which allowed investigators to seize Somley's cellphone.
They revealed that they found a lot of video of the woman on it.
Somley was charged with a count of voyeurism and released after posting a $50,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.