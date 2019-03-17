GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Spring is almost here, and so is maple syrup season.
Ten trees were tapped for maple sap on Sunday at Maple Sugar Madness in Glastonbury. Glastonbury native Mark Packard has been making maple syrup for about a decade at Welles Shipman Ward House.
“Almost immediately on a good day like today, it’ll start dripping immediately,” Packard said. “It’ll go drip, drip, drip.”
It’s a pretty “sweet” process, but it doesn’t start that way.
Sap right from the trees tastes like water at first. Maple Sugar Madness attendees got to try it for themselves.
“It tasted kind of like tasteless mostly,” Sahaana Akella of Glastonbury said. “I didn’t really taste any sweetness.”
The sap is made sweeter when it is boiled over a fire pit. It’s time consuming, but Packard said it is easy.
“It’s simple, it’s like boiling water,” Packard said. “If you can boil water, you can do this.”
As water evaporates during boiling, the sap becomes denser and sweeter. Once it reaches the right temperature… maple syrup that is perfect for pancakes.
“The syrup is outstanding, it’s definitely better than what you get at the store,” Heather Hassan of Glastonbury said.
Packard said all the hard work is worth it.
“A stack of blueberry pancakes with probably a weeks-worth on top of it, it’s awesome,” Packard said.
