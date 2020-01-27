VERNON, CT (WFSB) – A Comcast outage is now affecting local police departments across the state.
State Police said there have been reported sporadic 911 problems throughout the state.
Vernon Police said the 911 system in the town in experiencing a partial outage.
Vernon police are advising people who have an emergency and cannot reach 911 to contact 860-872-9126.
"We were made aware that some locations in the state were experiencing difficulties with their 911 system and basically the original notifications that we got were that your home phone, if you have phone through your cable company, those were the phones that were getting into 911 service, however we are looking into see if the extent is greater," said Brian Foley, CT State Police Spokesperson.
State Police are currently talking to cable companies and local police departments to learn the extent of the issue.
Comcast said the issue is affecting incoming calls, which are not ringing through to phones.
The company is working to fix the issue, but did not give an estimated time of when services will be restored.
Tolland County 911 said they are being impacted by the outage as well. They are advising residents in their area to call 860-875-2543 for emergencies if calls can't be completed through 911.
Anyone who cannot reach 911 call contact their local police department or state police troop.
To find a number for your local state police troop, click here.
There is no word on which towns are being impacted.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.