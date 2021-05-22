TRUMBULL, CT (WFSB) - Two men were taken into custody after several people were assaulted at the Trumbull Mall Thursday.
According to police, two Bridgeport men, identified as 26-year-old Lorenzo Carter and 25-year-old Deonte Sayles, went inside the T-Moblie store to discuss an issue with one of their phone bills.
Things became heated when Carter began yelling at the store employee that was helping him and tried reaching over the counter to punch the employee.
After the unsuccessful attempt, Carter walked around the counter and punched the employee with both hands in the body and face.
Another T-Mobile employee attempted to intervene, but was punched in the head by Carter.
As both men were leaving the store, Carter approached an elderly woman that was talking on her cell phone.
Police said Carter grabbed her phone and pulled her hair at the same time.
Carter then threw her cell phone across the hallway and left the area with Sayles.
The woman sustained minor injuries as a result of the altercation, but did not require medical attention.
The first T-Mobile employee did not require medical attention either.
However, the second employee was taken to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for a laceration on his head.
Police located both Carter and Sayles in the parking lot of the mall and while Sayles was cooperative, Carter became confrontational and "fought with police".
Both men were later placed under arrest.
Police did not disclose the charges each man was facing.
