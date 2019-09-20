(WFSB) - The threat of a mosquito-borne virus has prompted towns in Connecticut to better protect themselves.
Easter Equine Encephalitis was detected in mainly southeastern Connecticut towns.
However, districts across Connecticut have been shifting sports schedules around to get student athletes home before the insect activity is at its peak.
One human case in the state was reported in East Lyme. Mosquitoes carrying the virus were detected in 12 towns.
Doctors said the most susceptible are people over the age of 50 and under the age of 15. That means students are especially vulnerable.
Friday, a Griswold/Wheeler at Ledyard High School football game was moved up to 3:45 p.m. and the Waterford at Montville game will be at 4:15 p.m.
East Hampton's school district already shifted its schedules and games because of EEE concerns.
“We’re happy so it’ll protect the kids," said Michelle Dugan, an East Hampton parent.
The district said it hired a company to spray for mosquitoes at every school in the town. It'll be applied starting on Monday morning.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended using insect repellent, wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants and avoiding being outside at dusk when mosquito activity is high.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.