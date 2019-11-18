(WFSB) - Taco Bell said it has just what's needed for Thanksgiving, or Friendsgiving, celebrations.
The restaurant chain wants people to take its tacos, stick them in a blender and serve them as a bisque.
It released a recipe for its Rolled Chicken Tacos Bisque on its blog.
The first step calls for getting Taco Bell's Rolled Chicken Party Pack from one of its restaurants. The pack comes with six rolled chicken tacos and six crunchy tacos.
Also needed are garlic, onion, broth, heavy whipping cream and cilantro.
A cast iron stockpot is recommended to put it all together.
Check out the complete recipe here.
