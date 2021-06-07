EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Tailgating should return to Rentschler Field in East Hartford this fall.
The University of Connecticut announced on Monday that it received word from Pratt & Whitney Stadium that the venue is expected to be at 100 percent capacity for the 2021 football season.
UConn said attractions such as Fan Fest will also return.
A schedule is still in the works, but an announcement is expected in the coming weeks.
The Huskies' home opener is Sept. 4 at noon against Holy Cross.
Season tickets are available starting at $35. More information can be found here.
