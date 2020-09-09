HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford students will try to head back-to-school on Wednesday for the second time this week.
The return to classrooms was originally scheduled to happen Tuesday, but a ransomware attack forced district leaders to cancel school for the day.
Later Tuesday, they said the issues were resolved but the hack could have had even more serious consequences than just the cancelation of school.
District leaders said the biggest thing was that parents, students, and teachers could breathe a big sigh of relief. Investigators do not believe anyone’s personal information was stolen.
A little before 6 a.m. on Tuesday as most students were likely getting ready for the first day of school, district leaders were dealing with the ransomware attack that wiped out a bunch of the district’s most important networks.
One of the affected systems had to do with coordinating buses.
Wednesday morning, they continued to say that everything was back on track. Students, both in person and online, were set to resume on a staggered schedule.
The investigation to try and catch whoever was responsible for the hack continues. The Connecticut State Police cyber security unit and the FBI are working the case.
Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said state leaders will do everything they can to get a suspect.
“We are going to do everything in our power to bring whoever did this to justice,” Bysiewicz said. “Because this is a bad thing and I can’t imagine criminals taking advantage of young kids.”
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said the city recently invested about half a million dollars in cyber security which limited the damage the attack caused.
These cyber terrorists are mostly outside the reach of US law enforcement, operating out of countries like Russia or China, so even if they can trace back who it was, they are not likely going to be able to do anything about it. The internet has no borders.
