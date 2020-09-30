HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Lawmakers are back at the state capitol for a special session.
The big item on their Wednesday agenda is a bill called “Take back our grid.”
The legislation is aimed at changing how utility companies are run, create more transparency and improve how storms are handled.
Lawmakers said it could be a long day because this energy bill is one of 10 bills being debated and voted on Wednesday.
The energy bill could be the last bill they are taking on for the day, and it is the marquis item.
The bill does several things.
It would limit profits made by utility companies, it gives state regulators more time to review rate hikes and would give refunds to customers who lose food or medication because of an extended power outage.
This is in direct response to Tropical Storm Isaias in August and intense criticism over huge power outages that lasted for days.
RELATED: Lawmakers hear from public, Eversource regarding storm response, rate hikes
Some of the other bills deal with cleaning up and redeveloping brown sites, which are sites in the state that are contaminated.
RELATED: Regulating utilities, absentee ballots on the table as special session starts Tuesday
There’s also a bill to address funding for school construction projects.
The House of Representatives is going in on Wednesday. The Senate goes in on Thursday. There could be another session Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.