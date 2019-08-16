MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- One person was taken to the hospital following a fire at a home in Montville on Thursday evening, according to a fire official.
The fire happened on Oakdale Road around 11:30 p.m.
There is extensive damage to the single family home, a fire official said.
The person who lives at the home has been displaced for the time being.
The extent of the person's injuries is not known.
Oakdale Road was closed but has since reopened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.