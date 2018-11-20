TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A serious crash has closed part of Route 4, also known as Goshen Road, in Torrington.
The crash was reported around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, in the area of University Drive.
Three people, two with serious injuries, were taken to the hospital.
Police said the road is closed between Lovers Lane and Klug Hill Road.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
Follow traffic updates here.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.