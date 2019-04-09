GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) -- A serious crash involving two buses in Greenwich sent 10 people to the hospital on Tuesday.
Police said the “very serious” crash happened on King Street, near Brunswick School.
A Countrywide Transportation bus and a Royal Coach Lines school bus crashed around 3 p.m.
According to police, ten adults were brought to the hospital with injuries.
The Countrywide bus was occupied by nine people, including the driver and seven adults with special needs.
The Royal Coach Lines bus was only occupied by the driver, according to police.
Police said preliminary investigation determined one bus was traveling northbound and the other was traveling southbound when they collided.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, and anyone who may have witness the crash is asked to call Greenwich police.
King Street has reopened to traffic.
