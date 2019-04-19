MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- Emergency crews were called to a hit-and-run crash in Manchester Friday afternoon.
The crash happened in the area of Spruce Street between Bissell and Florence streets, around 4:30 p.m.
Police said three people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A person who fled the scene of the crash has been apprehended by police.
No further details were immediately available.
Stay with Ch. 3 for updates.
