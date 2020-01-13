HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - While there's a chance for some isolated light rain in the upcoming days, a storm that could bring some snow may be on the horizon for the weekend.
It's a stark change from the record warmth the state experienced this past weekend.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the storm will move along the coast on Saturday, a time when there'll be plenty of cold air.
"A rather potent coastal storm is forecast to move along the coast at a time when an adequate supply of cold air will be available in New England to support snow," Haney said. "There could be mixing and/or rain in parts of the state, depending on the track of the storm system."
The Global Forecast System model brings in the snow by early Saturday morning.
The precipitation changes over the sleet, freezing rain and rain by Saturday night.
"We're just going to have to wait and see which model wins out," Haney said.
Regardless, temperatures would hover around the freezing mark on both Saturday and Sunday.
