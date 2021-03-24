(WFSB) -- More people are getting vaccinated as the state eases restrictions.
At last check, more than a third of the state’s adult population received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
On Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont said he hopes the number will climb, believing there could be peer pressure for those who are reluctant.
“My instinct is there may be some restaurants saying they only want people coming in who are vaccinated,” Lamont said Monday.
However, there’s talk about the possibility of needing a vaccine passport in the future to show you received your shots.
While it’s unclear if that’ll happen in Connecticut, the talk is already raising concerns.
“My instinct is, look, we’re not going to be doing anything about that for the near term. It’s not fair. Not everybody has access to the vaccine yet,” Lamont said on Wednesday, adding that he’s been in talks with the White House about the concept.
But maybe, he said, patrons could see a vaccinated and non-vaccinated section at establishments, though he stopped short of saying the state would implement the idea.
The Connecticut Restaurant Association said it has spoken to the governor’s office.
Executive Director Scott Dolch said he’s open to discussion but doesn’t believe it’s necessary.
“Inside of our restaurants, we’re still spaced out. People you’re going to eat with, you know you’re eating with if they’ve been vaccinated or not. Those are the only people you’re taking your mask down for,” Dolch said.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Connecticut hopes it stays this way, calling the idea problematic.
“It raises some real civil rights and racial justice concerns. We’re worried that it’s going to create essentially different access to public accommodations,” said David McGuire, of the ACLU of Connecticut.
Coronavirus cases and access to the vaccine revealed disparities between people of color and their white counterparts.
On top of that, the ACLU said verification raises privacy concerns.
"There’s’ always worry over government database and what they’ll be used for and how the use might be expanded," McGuire said.
The ACLU of Connecticut said vaccination requirements might force people to opt out of the shots if they have to disclose private information to others.
But not for Brenden Roche, who compares it to carrying a driver’s license.
“Why wouldn’t you need to have a card to show vaccines, like we have tons of cards in our pockets right now that do a number of different things for all kinds of places,” he said.
The governor said this conversation could shift in a few months after more people have gotten their shots.
