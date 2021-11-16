NEW HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A tanker crash has shut down part of Route 202 in New Hartford.
CT State Police said the road is closed in the area of South Road and the Canton town line after two tankers rolled over.
Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.
#CTtraffic Route 202 in New Hartford in the area of South Rd and The Canton Townline is shutdown due to 2 tanker rollovers. Please use alternate routes.— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) November 16, 2021
Follow traffic updates in your area here.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.