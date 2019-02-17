ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - I-91 in Rocky Hill is closed because of a tanker fire.
According to police I-91 Northbound is closed between exits 23 and 24.
The fire broke out around 6 am this morning. Both sides of I-91 were closed. The Southbound has since reopened.
Police say the driver of the truck made it out safely.
People in the area were asked to evacuate from their homes when the fire broke out. The have since returned to their homes.
A warming center was set up at Rocky Hill High School for people with nowhere else to go.
As of 1 p.m. the road is still closed.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.