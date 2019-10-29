BERLIN, CT (WFSB) -- Drivers are being urged to avoid Route 5 north in Berlin at the ramp for Mill Street after a tanker truck rolled over.
The Dept. of Transportation said the right lane and the exit ramp to Route 372, also known as Mill Street, is closed at this time.
The overturned tanker was reported just after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
