MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- A tanker spill caused lane closures on Interstate-91 in Meriden on Monday morning, according to State Police.
The spill happened on I-91 southbound prior to Exit 17 around 5:15 a.m.
DEEP has been notified of the matter.
The right and center lanes are closed while crews clean up the spill.
Also, the ramp from I-691 to I-91 southbound is closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.