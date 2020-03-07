WESTBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A tanker truck crash has closed part of Route 145 in Westbrook Saturday night, officials said.
Officials say Horse Hill Road is closed between Break Neck Hill Road and Ortner Drive.
The Connecticut Department of Transportation said a tanker and a car were involved in the crash.
The crash was first reported around 8:22 p.m.
State police did not have information on possible injuries.
Police say emergency crews are still on scene responding to the crash.
