SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A tanker truck is leaking liquid asphalt along North Main Street in Southbury.
It happened around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, in the area of Route 67 near the I-84 west exit 15 ramp.
The tanker carrying 5,800 gallons of liquid asphalt experienced a tank failure, environmental officials said.
As of 10:30 a.m., the tanker had been leaking 30 gallons per minute. About 2,000 gallons has been released.
The Dept. of Transportation is using sand to help contain the spilled asphalt.
Another tanker responded to the scene to help extract the remaining asphalt from the other tanker.
Officials said the spilled asphalt will be solidified and loaded into roll-off containers to be disposed.
Police said the road is not closed but heavy delays are expected in the area.
Follow traffic updates in your area here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.