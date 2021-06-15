Woodstock 1.jpg

Mutual aid from several nearby fire departments responded to the three-story farmhouse on Route 169 early in Woodstock Tuesday morning.

 Dudley Fire Department

WOODSTOCK, CT (WFSB) - Emergency crews were called to a house fire in Woodstock overnight.

Woodstock 2.jpg

Tankers were needed to supply a continuous flow of water since there were no hydrants in the area.

Mutual aid from several nearby fire departments responded to the three-story farmhouse on Route 169 early Tuesday morning.

The Dudley Fire Department out of Massachusetts posted pictures of the fire to social media.

It said tankers were needed to supply a continuous flow of water since there were no hydrants in the area.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.