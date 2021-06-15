WOODSTOCK, CT (WFSB) - Emergency crews were called to a house fire in Woodstock overnight.
Mutual aid from several nearby fire departments responded to the three-story farmhouse on Route 169 early Tuesday morning.
The Dudley Fire Department out of Massachusetts posted pictures of the fire to social media.
It said tankers were needed to supply a continuous flow of water since there were no hydrants in the area.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
