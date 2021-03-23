UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- A new restaurant and lounge opened up at Mohegan Sun on Tuesday.
TAO Asian Bistro & Lounge opened in the Sky Tower’s hotel lobby.
"We are looking forward to welcoming guests to TAO Asian Bistro & Lounge, where epicureans and thrill-seekers alike who visit our property will enjoy an elevated experience that blends unforgettable food with a dynamic energy that can't be found anywhere else," said Jeff Hamilton, President and General Manager of Mohegan Sun. "As the premier entertainment destination in the Northeast, we are constantly looking for world-class partners to up the ante and deliver exceptional entertainment to our visitors – TAO is a brand that does just that, and we are excited to welcome them to the Mohegan portfolio."
The restaurant is 10,000 square feet and seats 300.
